MS Dhoni’s Response to RCB Fan’s Absurd Request After IPL 2024 Auction Goes VIRAL – WATCH

IPL 2024: Claiming that RCB has always been a good side, Dhoni said that there are many factors that lead a team to the ultimate glory and one of them, he pointed, was the fitness and availability of players.

Delhi: MS Dhoni is easily one of the most popular cricketers in the world despite having stopped playing international cricket. The CSK captain was recently put in the spot by a RCB fan. At an event attended by Dhoni recently, an RCB fan made an absurd request. The RCB fan asked Dhoni to join forced with Virat Kohli’s RCB. While Dhoni was taken aback initially, he kept his cool and humour and explained why he cannot do that. Claiming that RCB has always been a good side, Dhoni said that there are many factors that lead a team to the ultimate glory and one of them, he pointed, was the fitness and availability of players.

“I’ve been a die-hard RCB fan for 16 years and like the way you’ve won five titles for CSK, I want you to come support us and win one trophy for us,” the fan asked Dhoni during an interaction.

“You know. They (RCB) are a very good team. Also, what you need to see is in cricket everything doesn’t go according to plan. If you talking about the IPL. All the 10 teams in the IPL, if they have full players, all of them are very strong teams. The problem arises if you are missing a few players because of injury. So, they are a very good team and everyone has a fair chance in IPL. As of now, I have so many things to worry about in my team. I would like to wish every team all the very best, but more than that, I can’t do much as of now. Imagine me coming out of the way to support or help some other team. How will our fans feel?” Dhoni responded.

