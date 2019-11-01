It is no secret that former India skipper MS Dhoni is fond of superbikes and cars. Be it Ferrari 599 GTO or his Hummer H2, Dhoni has an unparalleled collection among Indian cricketers. The former India captain, who is known for his lightning-fast stumpings, has not played international cricket since the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final loss. He was recently spotted giving an autograph to a Team India fan who had just bought a new Royal Enfield Classic. It was heartwarming to see a cricketer of Dhoni’s stature make the fan’s day. With the autograph, the value of the beast must have shot up. The 38-year-old gave his autograph on the tank of his bike.

Here is the video posted on MS Dhoni’s fan page on Twitter that is going viral:

Not too long ago, another video featuring Dhoni went viral on social media. The former India captain was washing his car – The Jonga SUV – assisted by his daughter Ziva. He had also turned up to the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi before that and witnessed first hand India routing South Africa 3-0 in Tests. He also was clicked talking to debutant Shahbaz Nadeem.

With talks surrounding Dhoni’s retirement, India coach Ravi Shastri broke his silence and commented on the issue. In an interview to TOI, Shastri said that half the people talking about Dhoni and his future cannot even tie their shoelaces. Reminding fans of his illustrious career, Shastri understands Dhoni is nearing the end of his career, but bringing it up repeatedly does no one any good.