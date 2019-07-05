India vs Sri Lanka: Former India skipper MS Dhoni is arguably one of the finest and sharpest wicketkeepers even at 37. Dhoni is at the twilight of his career and it seems his reflexes have slowed down a tad bit. Usually a quick and sharp wicketkeeper, Dhoni is having a tournament to forget. Statistics highlight that he is among the worst keepers in the ongoing 2019 ICC CWC. This piece of news will hurt a lot of his fans and he enjoys a massive fanbase. Not just that, Dhoni who is on-the-mark with DRS calls, found himself on the wrong side of it and subsequently faced the heat for it. Even his slow-paced batting and lack of intent have faced the ire of fans.

Lets TALK numbers:

Going by the numbers, Dhoni is the third-worst keeper in the tournament. Only Afghanistan’s Ikram Alikhil and Mohammad Shahzad behind him on the table of wicketkeepers. In eight matches, Dhoni has taken two catches merely and inflicted two stumpings. It is strange considering India have two wrist-spinners and a formidable pace battery. The stat that clearly highlights his poor tournament is the number of byes/extras he has conceded. He has conceded 19 byes, which is a testimony to the fact that Dhoni is not having a great tournament. There have also been talks of Dhoni throwing in the towel after CWC 2019.

What is startling is that the number of byes conceded by Dhoni is more than double of Australia’s Alex Carey, who is the next in the list. The Australian is at the numero uno spot when it comes to being the most successful keeper of the tournament, thus far.

Meanwhile, assured of a semi-final spot, the Men in Blue will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their last group match. It would now be interesting to see who will clash against India in the semi-finals.