By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
MS Dhoni’s UNIQUE Training Regime Ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Between GT-CSK | WATCH
GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: It could very well mean he expects tennis-ball like bounce from the strip.
Chennai: It is going to be a festival at the Chepauk when Chennai Super Kings takes on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. With a place in the final up for grabs, the stakes are really high and hence Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned. The CSK captain was seen doing something unique during the training session on the eve of the game. Dhoni was taking throwdowns with a tennis ball. It could very well mean he expects tennis-ball like bounce from the strip.
Also Read:
- Gujarat vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, MA Chidambaram Stadium, 7:30 PM IST May 23, Tuesday
- IPL 2023 Playoffs: From Venues To Timings; All You Need To Know About IPL 2023 Playoffs Schedule
- IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, GT vs CSK: Gujarat Titans Tick Most Boxes But Chennai Super Kings Are Ever Formidable Foes
Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:
You may like to read
MS Dhoni in the practice session. pic.twitter.com/6tetGV5TFQ
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 22, 2023
Trending Now
Chennai would have immense support at the Chepauk, but Dhoni would also know that they have never defeated the Titans in three previous meetings. The CSK captain would surely like to break the streak tonight. It is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk and the crowd would be supporting the home side.
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c/wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana (Impact sub: Matheesha Pathirana)
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan/Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal (Impact Sub: Joshua Little/Dasun Shanaka)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.