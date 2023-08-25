Home

MS Dhoni’s Video of Having Homegrown Veggies From His Ranchi Farmhouse Goes VIRAL | WATCH

A video recently surfaced on social space which shows the former India captain in his Ranchi farmhouse having homegrown veggies straight from the plant.

MS Dhoni Having Homegrown Veggies (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Ranchi: Without a doubt, MS Dhoni is easily India’s most popular cricketer ever. Dhoni does not play international cricket anymore, yet he continues to rule the hearts of cricket lovers across the world – that is the power of the CSK captain. Dhoni, who recently led CSK to another IPL title, won the hearts of fans again when he confirmed he would return for IPL 2023. Recently, Dhoni is making news again. A video recently surfaced on social space which shows the former India captain in his Ranchi farmhouse having homegrown veggies straight from the produce. His gesture has touched hearts of his fans again and they are pouring in a lot of love.

Here is the video clip that is going viral:

Meanwhile, in a video that went viral recently, Dhoni was seen celebrating Chandrayaan’s successfull landing on the moon. His celebration was non-chalant where he merely tapped his thighs while watching the viduals on the screen.

Recently, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir spoke about Dhoni’s six from the 2011 World Cup final at the iconic Wankhede stadium.

“Forget about me, I think we have not given enough credit to Yuvraj Singh as well. How many people talk about Zaheer Khan’s first spell in final? Sachin Tendulkar was out top run-scorer. We leep talking about one six which MS played. You are obsessed with individuals so much that you forget about team,” Gambhir told RevSportz.

