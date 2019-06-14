ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Drizzle and rain may have made it a glum day for fans at Trent Bridge as India vs New Zealand CWC match got called off without a ball being bowled. On such a day, it was Dhoni magic that got the loudest cheer out of fans and seemed to have made their day. Dhoni was in the dressing-room balcony when he waved at the fans. Fans started yelling ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ n top of their voices. The former India skipper is no stranger to such maddening adulation. He enjoys a massive fanbase and gets a standing ovation every time he walks into bat, be it Wankhede or Trent Bridge.

Here is the video of that moment when Dhoni made a special appearance just for fans:

Meanwhile, both teams shared a point each and still remain as the only two teams to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

After an abandoned game against New Zealand on Thursday in Nottingham, Indian captain Virat Kohli promised to his fans that the upcoming marquee World Cup clash with Pakistan will bring the best out of his players. With this, the world’s number one batsman has fired the first salvo from his end against the arch-rivals.

Kohli was speaking after the game between India and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled. “It’s been competitive for years, it’s a marquee event all over the world, honour to be a part of the big game. Brings out the best in all of us,” Kohli said of the June 16 face-off at Old Trafford.

“For Sunday, we know we’re there when it comes to the mindset. Just about going out there and having a game plan, executing it,” he said after the washout against New Zealand.