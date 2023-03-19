Home

Sports

MS Dhoni’s Weird Eating Habit: Rohin Uthappa Reveals How CSK Skipper Eats Butter Chicken

MS Dhoni’s Weird Eating Habit: Rohin Uthappa Reveals How CSK Skipper Eats Butter Chicken

Both MS Dhoni and Robin Uthappa have shared the same dressing room for India and Chennai Super Kings.

Robin Uthappa (L) and MS Dhoni (R) during 2022 IPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the fittest cricketers around at the moment even at 41. But have you ever wondered how the Chenai Super Kings (CSK) captain’s eating would look like? Robin Uthappa revealed CSK’s skipper weird and unique eating habit while recalling the time they spent together.

Uthappa has played under Dhoni both for India and CSK and had won 2007 T20 World Cup and IPL titles together. In a chat show on JioCinema, Uthappa went on to reveal Dhoni’s weird eating habbit stating the CSK skipper would eat butter chiken without the chicken.

You may like to read

“We used to always eat together. We had a group: Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, Munaf (Patel), MS and me. We would order dal makhni, butter chicken, jeera aloo, gobi and rotis,” Uthappa continued.

“But MS is a very rigid person when it comes to eating. He would eat butter chicken but without the chicken, only with the gravy! When he ate chicken, he wouldn’t eat the rotis. He is quite weird when it comes to eating,” added the former wicket-keeper batter.

Dhoni has already started training for the upcoming IPL 2023 as CSK are aiming for their fifth title. The four-time champions have finished a rare ninth last season and will look to come back with a bang in the upcoming season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.