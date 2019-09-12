So is MS Dhoni going to make the big announcement on his retirement? Well, his wife Sakshi has the answer. After media picked up the news that Dhoni would be addressing a press conference at 7 pm, the news spread like a house on fire as fans got emotional. Now, it seems like all that was rumours and nothing but rumours and Sakshi has confirmed that in a Twitter post. Sakshi took to Twitter to issue a clarification as she rubbished it as mere ‘rumours’. Her post was captioned, “Its called rumours !” That should be enough to stop the rumour mills.

Its called rumours ! — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) September 12, 2019

The rumour gained value after India captain Virat Kohli’s tweet on his predecessor.

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

Dhoni took a two-month-long break after India’s heartbreak in the World Cup semifinal where the Men in Blue were defeated by New Zealand. Dhoni served his army regiment in Kashmir which kept him out of the West Indies tour, now he was not picked for the South Africa home series which raised doubts. But now it looks like the rumours have been buried after Sakshi’s confirmation.

BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad was asked about Dhoni’s retirement after the news snowballed. Prasad replied: “No update on MS Dhoni’s retirement, the news is incorrect.” It would now be interesting to see what Dhoni has in his mind.

Meanwhile, India will now take on South Africa at home for a full series. Virat Kohli as expected would lead the side. The Test squad was announced today and KL Rahul has been dropped as Shubman Gill gets maiden Test call-up.