MSC vs BU, Fantasy Tips Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain – Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Brothers Union, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 53 From Dhaka at 1:00 PM IST June 14 Monday

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Brothers Union Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MSC vs BU, Dhaka T20, Mohammedan Sporting Club Dream11 Team Player List, Brothers Union Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Brothers Union, Online Cricket Tips MSC vs BU Dhaka T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dhaka T20.

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Brothers Union will take place at 12:00 PM IST – June 14.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla

MSC vs BU My Dream11 Team

Irfan Sukkuar, Mizhanur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Myshukur Rahaman, Alauddin Babu, Shuvagata Hom, Mahmudul Hasan, Rahatul Ferdous, Taskim Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Sujon Hawlader

Captain: Alauddin Babu Vice-captain: Shuvagata Hom

Probable Playing 11s

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Abdul Mazid, Parvez Hossain Emon, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Shamsur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan, Nadif Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom (c), Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ruyel Miah

Brothers Union

Mizhanur Rahman (c), Junaid Siddique, Nuruzzaman, Myshukur Rahaman, Rahatul Ferdous, Zahiduzzaman (wk), Saqlain Sajib, Naeem Islam jnr, Alauddin Babu, Sujon Hawlader, Manik Khan

Squads

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hossain Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon. Abdul Majid, Avishek Mitra

Brothers Union

Minhazur Rahman, Junaid Siddiqui, Mohammad Shahzada, Habibur Rahman Jony, Zahidduzzaman Sagar, Shakhawat Hossain Saiman, Naeem Islam Juni, Mahedi Hasan, Maisukur Rahman, Tushar Imran, Alauddin Babu, Saklain Sajib, Rahatul Ferdous, Nuruzzaman, Sujon Hawladar, Jabid Hossain, Jasim Uddin, Abdul Gaffar Rony, Rasel Al Mamun, Abdul Qayyum Tuhin

