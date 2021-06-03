MSC vs PAR Dream11 Team Predictions Dhaka T20

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Partex Sporting Club Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s MSC vs PAR at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 12 of Dhaka T20 tournament, Mohammedan Sporting Club will lock horns with the Partex Sporting Club at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Dhaka T20 MSC vs PAR match will start at 5:30 PM IST – June 3. In the opening match, Mohammedan Sporting Club registered a win by a narrow margin. Chasing a total of 126, they only finished the run chase with only one ball to spare. On the other hand, Partex Sporting Club lost their opening clash against Abahani Limited by seven wickets in the D/L method. Here is the Dhaka T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MSC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction, MSC vs PAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MSC vs PAR Probable XIs Dhaka T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Partex Sporting Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dhaka T20. Also Read - SGH vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-captain - SG Hameln vs Moorburger TSV, Probable Playing XIs For Today's Match 15 at Kiel Cricket Ground at 4:30 PM IST June 3 Thursday

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Partex Sporting Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club will take place at 5 PM IST – June 3. Also Read - AL vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Abahani Limited vs Old DOHS Sports Club, Playing 11s of Match 11 From Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 at 1 PM IST June 3 Thursday

Time: 5:30 PM IST. Also Read - KHTC vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-captain - 1.Kieler HTC vs MTV Stallions, Probable XIs For Today's Match 13 at Kiel Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST June 3 Thursday

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

MSC vs PAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dhiman Ghosh, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain

Batsmen – Shamsur Rahman, Mehrab Hossain Jnr, Nadif Chowdhury

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (C), Nazmul Hossain Milon, Moin Khan (VC)

Bowlers – Shahadat Hossain, Abu Jayed, Abu Hider

MSC vs PAR Probable Playing 11s

Mohammedan Sporting Club: Avishek Mitra, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamsur Rahman, Shakib al Hasan (C), Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Shuvagata Hom, Abu Hider, Yeasin Arafat, Abu Jayed and Asif Hasan.

Partex Sporting Club: Sayem Alam, Mehrab Hossain, Tasamul Haque (C), Shafiul Hayet, Dhiman Ghosh, Moin Khan, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chouhan, Jaynul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Imran Ali.

MSC vs PAR Squads

Mohammedan Sporting Club: Shakib Al Hasan, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Avishek Mitra, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Shamsur Rahman, Asif Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Nadif Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shuvagata Hom, Abdur Razzak, Mahmudul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed.

Partex Sporting Club: Sayem Alam, Mehrab Hossain, Tasamul Haque, Shafiul Hayet, Dhiman Ghosh, Moin Khan, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chouhan, Jaynul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Imran Ali, Izharul Islam Kanon, Rony Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar Rahi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PAR Dream11 Team/ MSC Dream11 Team/ Partex Sporting Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Mohammedan Sporting Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dhaka T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.