MSC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s MSC vs SJDC at Shere Bangla National Stadium: In match no. 73 of Dhaka T20 tournament, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will lock horns with the Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday. The Dhaka T20 MSC vs SJDC match will start at 8:30 AM IST – June 23. Mohammedan Sporting Club had a disappointing start to their Dhaka T20 campaign as they lost two back-to-back matches against the Abahani Limited and Prime Bank Cricket Club. They are lying at the bottom of the Dhaka T20 league standings. Meanwhile, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club won their first match against Prime Bank CC by 7 wickets and were outplayed by Prime Doleshwar SC in their second game. Here are the Dhaka T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MSC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction, MSC vs SJDC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MSC vs SJDC Probable XIs Dhaka T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dhaka T20. Also Read - LOR vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - Legends of Rupganj Club vs Old DOHS Sports Club, Playing 11s, Team News Match 75 From Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan at 1 PM IST June 22 Tuesday

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take place at 8 AM IST – June 23.

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

MSC vs SJDC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nurul-Hasan, Irfan Sukkur

Batsmen – Mohammad Ashraful, Shykat Ali (C), Mohammad Parvez-Hossain

All-rounders – Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan (VC)

Bowlers – Abu Jayed, Salauddin Sakil, Ebadot Hossain

MSC vs SJDC Probable Playing 11s

Mohammedan Sporting Club: Abdul Mazid, Mahmudul Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Nadif Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom (C), Abu Hider, Ruyel Miah, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Nurul Hasan (C/wk), Ziaur Rahman, Tanbir Hayder, Shykat Ali, Elias Sunny, Anamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Sakil, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain.

MSC vs SJDC Squads

Mohammedan Sporting Club: Abdul Mazid, Parvez Hossain Emon, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Shamsur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan, Nadif Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom (C), Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ruyel Miah, Jabid Hossain, Jasim Uddin.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim.

