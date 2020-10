MSF vs LCO Dream11 Tips And Prediction

MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's MSF vs LCO Match 17 at Frankfurt Oval:

The European T10 series has moved back to Frankfurt and this time 10 teams will be taking part in the five-day event. The teams are hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC e.V, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber.

They will compete across 24 matches that include 20 league matches followed by two semifinals, bronze final and the summit clash.

October 1 Schedule

#Match 16, Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC04 Darmstadt, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 17, MSC Frankfurt vs Lemar CC Oberursel, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 18, FC Germania Bieber vs MSC Frankfurt, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 19, FC04 Darmstadt vs SV Wiesbaden 1899, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 20, SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs FC Germania Bieber, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between MSC Frankfurt and Lemar CC Oberursel will take place at 2:00 PM (IST) – October 1.

Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

MSF vs LCO My Dream11 Team

H Sayed Ameer (captain), M Rahamatullah (vice-captain), S Khan Afridi, B Zamankhel. Q Khan, A Shams, Z Arjubi, S Khan, M Rahul, M Yar Ashraf, M Ahmad

MSF vs LCO Squads

MSC Frankfurt: Muslim Yar Ashraf, Qader Khan, Shahid Afridi Jr, Sajid Khan Afridi, Daud Muhammad, Bashir Zamankhel, Idrees Miakhel, Waseem Khan, Habib Rahman, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Sekandar Khan, Adel Khan, Paramveer Singh, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Nafees Buttar Ahmad

Lemar CC Oberursel: Bryan Samuel, Alif Gul, Sher Sadakat, Sher Miran, Sakhi Allah-Noor, Atif Shams, Momand Rahamatullah, Mishra Rahul, Khan Anar, Momand Ezharullah, Sher Yasin, Sher Hask, Momand Ebadullah, Mohammad Ahmad

