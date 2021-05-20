MSF vs VG Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Krefeld

MSC Frankfurt vs VfG Gelsenkirchen Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Krefeld- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MSF vs VG at Bayer Uerdingen Ground: In match no. 13 of ECS T10 Krefeld tournament, VfG Gelsenkirchen will take on MSC Frankfurt at the Bayer Uerdingen Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Krefeld MSF vs VG match will start at 12:30 PM IST – May 20. Defending champions MSC Frankfurt are dominating the ECS T10 Krefeld competition, having won five out of six matches so far. They are currently occupying the top spot in Group A. MSC Frankfurt's only defeat came against Aachen Rising Stars. On the other hand, VfB Gelsenkirchen too have had an impressive tournament and have lost just one game so far. Their solitary defeat came against Bayer Uerdingen Boosters by six wickets. Here is the ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MSF vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction, MSF vs VG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MSF vs VG Probable XIs ECS T10 Krefeld, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – MSC Frankfurt vs VfG Gelsenkirchen, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Krefeld.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Krefeld toss between VfG Gelsenkirchen and MSC Frankfurt will take place at 12 PM IST – May 20.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Ground.

MSF vs VG My Dream11 Team

Swapnil Varhade, Adel Khan (C), Kamran Khan, Suliman Hugakhil, Shahid Afridi, Shahidullah Arman, Qader Khan (VC), Sahalom Dhaly, Nafees Buttar, Rubesh Palaniappan, Waseem Khan.

MSF vs VG Probable Playing XIs

MSC Frankfurt: Hamza Sayed Ameer, Wasil Noori, Habib Rahman (wk), Sader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Sekandar Khan (C), Nafee Buttar, Shahid Afridi, Waseem Khan, Adel Khan, Qutub Schebeckkhel.

VfG Gelsenkirchen: Swapnil Varhade (C/wk), Shahidullah Arman, Anil Kavi, Arfan Malik, Rubesh Palaniappan, Nihal Mattoo, Sahalom Dhaly, Mezeyn Kamal, Kamran Khan, Suliman Hugakhil, Ebnimin Qanee.

MSF vs VG Squads

MSC Frankfurt: Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Sekandar Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer,Waseem Khan,Sajid Khan Afridi, Sultan Ahmad, Wasil Noori, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Aryoubi.

VfG Gelsenkirchen: Vignaesh Sankaran, Arvind Raju, Arfan Malik, Rubesh Palaniappan, Nihal Mattoo, Afzal Pathan, Sahalom Dhaly, Mezeyn Kamal, Kamran Khan, Phanish Rachuru, Swapnil Varhade, Shahidullah Arman, Shrutarv Awasthi, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Anil Kavi, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Neeraj Hukeri, Ebnimin Qanee, Hammed Ghane Zanei, Mubashir Hussain.

