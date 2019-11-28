BCCI Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad is confident that Shreyas Iyer could well be the solution to India’s No. 4 issue going ahead into the T20 World Cup next year in Australia. Iyer made his international debut in 2017 during a T20I against New Zealand and represented in ODIs against Sri Lanka in which he scored consecutive half-centuries.

However, an ordinary ODI series against South Africa in early 2018 saw him being sidelined and return only after the World Cup. India’s struggle to find a consistent No. 4 has been their achilles heel but with Iyer’s second coming, Prasad feels the Mumbai batsmen could well be the solution.

“If you recall, we had inducted Shreyas Iyer (when Virat Kohli was rested) 18 months back into the ODI squad and he has done reasonably well. Unfortunately we couldn’t continue with him. Having said that, he has evolved as a player now and he can be the solution to our number 4 slot in both ODIs and T20s,” Prasad told PTI.

Weighing in on India’s string bowling contingent, Prasad stated the key was to identify talent at the right time and push for the cricketers’ timely selection.

“The primary duty of the selection committee is to identify right talent, groom them through a systematic process, induct them at an appropriate time into the senior squad and trust them to deliver by backing them,” Prasad added.

“Except Bumrah, the other fast bowlers (Ishant, Umesh, Shami) had been in the circuit even before our committee took over. Only thing is that they all have combined well as a unit during our tenure… we have been instrumental in helping Bumrah to evolve into a top-class bowler across all formats.”

That Rohit Sharma was made to open for India in Tests, Prasad revealed, was a collective decision taken by the management and the selection committee. Rohit open in three Tests against South Africa and scored 459 runs with two hundreds and a double century.

“It was the collective opinion of both the selection committee and team the management,” Prasad said. “With the kind of form Rohit is in of late in white ball cricket, we thought our Test team will immensely benefit if he can transform that form into red ball cricket, said Prasad, who played six Tests and 17 ODIs for India.

“Moreover we had five Tests at home and it couldn’t have been a better opportunity to play and cement his place at the top of the order.”