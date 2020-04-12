MSK vs BTE Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team FC Minsk vs FC BATE Borisov Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s MSK vs BTE: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Deportivo Ocotal vs Walter Ferretti Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For OCO vs FER Today's Match at Estadio Roy Fernando Bermudez 3.30AM IST

Start Time: 5:30 PM IST Also Read - DYB vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips FC Dinamo Brest vs Isloch Minsk at Regional Sport Complex Brestskiy 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Stadion Torpedo, Minsk Also Read - SMO vs SHSO Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips FC Smolevichi vs FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk at Ozerny Stadium 7:30 PM IST

MSK vs BTE My Dream11 Team

Artem Leonov, Yegor Filipenko, Zakhar Volkov, Bojan Nastić, Aleksandar Filipović, Stanislav Dragun (vice captain), Willum Thor Willumsson, Pavel Nekhajchik, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy (captain)

MSK vs BTE Squads

FC Minsk: Anton Shramchenko, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Artyom Vasilyev, Andrei Shemruk, Pavel Gorbach, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladislav Nasibulin, Yaroslav Yarotski, Sergey Sazonchik, Dmitriy Klimovich, Gleb Zherdev, Gleb Gurban, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Ivanov, Yuri Ostroukh, Dmitri Zinovich, Aleksey Lavrik, Maksim Kasarab, Evgeni Malashevich, Artem Leonov, Sergey Veremko, Pavel Prishivalko, Dmitri Prishchepa.

FC BATE Borisov: Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja Milić, Anton Saroka, Bojan Dubajić, Andrey Kudravets, Stanislav Dragun, Pavel Nekhajchik, Evgeni Yablonski, Dmitri Baga, Dmitry Bessmertniy, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Hervaine Moukam, Willum Thor Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Aleksandr Volodko, Andrei Patapenka, Bojan Nastić, Boris Kopitović, Aleksandar Filipović, Zakhar Volkov, Yegor Filipenko, Anton Chichkan, Aleksandr Svirski, Denis Scherbitski

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MSK Dream11 Team/ BTE Dream11 Team/ FC Minsk Dream11 Team/ FC BATE Borisov Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more