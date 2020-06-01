MSK vs SLU Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction FC Minsk vs FK Slutsk, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match MSK vs SLU: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them. Also Read - HCC vs VCC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 Finnish Premier Cricket League T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Helsinki Cricket Club vs Vantaa CC at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 8:30 PM IST Monday June 1

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between FC Minsk vs FK Slutsk will start at 8:30 PM IST. Also Read - GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers 3rd Place-off at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at 7.30 PM IST

Venue: KFP Minsk Also Read - ENG vs VIT Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Today's Energetik-BGU Minsk vs Vitebsk Match at Gorodskoj Stadion 6.30PM IST

MSK vs SLU My Dream11 Team

Boris Pankratov, Souleymane Koanda, Soslan Takulov, Dmitri Prishchepa, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Umar Bala, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Roman Gribovskiy (vice-captain), Abdoul Gafar (captain)

MSK vs SLU SQUADS

FC Minsk: Anton Shramchenko, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Artyom Vasilyev, Andrei Shemruk, Pavel Gorbach, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladislav Nasibulin, Yaroslav Yarotski, Sergey Sazonchik, Dmitriy Klimovich, Gleb Zherdev, Gleb Gurban, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Ivanov, Yuri Ostroukh, Dmitri Zinovich, Aleksey Lavrik, Maksim Kasarab, Evgeni Malashevich, Artem Leonov, Sergey Veremko, Pavel Prishivalko, Dmitri Prishchepa

FK Slutsk: Artem Serdyuk, Evgeni Veljko, Abdoul Gafar, Pavel Zuevich, Alan Koroev, Dramane Salou, Marat Buraev, Yuri Kozlov, Egor Semenov, Igor Bobko, Yurii Teterenko, Evgeny Velko, Vladislav Sychev, Sergey Chebotaev, Aleksandr Anyukevich, Soslan Takulov, Roman Krivulkin, Denis Obrazov, Vitali Trubilo, Souleymane Koanda, Nikita Bylinkin, Ilya Branovets, Boris Pankratov

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MSK Dream11 Team/ SLU Dream11 Team/ FC Minsk Dream11 Team/ FK Slutsk Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.