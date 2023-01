MSW vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Home

MSW vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Msida Warriors CC vs Marsa CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 5.30 & 8 PM IST January 31, Tuesday

Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MSW vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, MSW vs MAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MSW vs MAR Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Msida Warriors CC vs Marsa CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2022 match toss between Msida Warriors CC and Marsa CC will take place at 5 & 7.30 PM IST

Time – January 31, 5.30 & 8 PM IST, Tuesday

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa.

MSW vs MAR Dream11 Team

Jibin Sebastian, Renil Paul, Vikas Benjamine, Akhil Piostine, Tom Thomas, Sebin Joseph(vc), Nowell Khosla, Bikram Arora(c), Ghulam Qadri, Varun Prasath, John Grima

MSW vs MAR Probable Playing XIs

Msida Warriors CC: Jibin Sebastian, Renil Paul(C), Vikas Benjamine, Bristo Baby, Ajin Soman, Divyesh Kumar, Sajith Sukumaran, Ashwin Paul, Akhil Piostine, Tom Thomas, Sebin Joseph

Marsa CC: Nowell Khosla, Bikram Arora, Ghulam Qadri, Faisal Mahrose, Venkatesh Pakalapati, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Suleman-I, Varun Prasath(C), John Grima, Suhrid Roy