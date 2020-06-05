MTB vs MFE Dream11 Tips And Predictions

TOSS – The toss between MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers will take place at 7 AM (IST).

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

MTB vs MFE My Dream11 Team

Joshua Rasu (captain), Andrew Mansale (vice-captain), Clement Tommy, Philip Tsione, Lazaro Carlot, Patrick Matautaava, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira, Godfrey Mangau, Eddie Mansale

MTB vs MFE Squads

MT Bulls: Andrew Mansale (captain), Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.

Mighty Efate Panthers: Joshua Rasu (captain), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

