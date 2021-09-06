MTC vs BKK Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

Masters Cricket Club vs BK-55 Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s MTC vs BKK at SD College Cricket Ground: In match no. 13 of KCA Club Championship tournament, BK-55 will take on Masters Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground on Monday. The KCA Club Championship MTC vs BKK match will start at 9:30 AM IST – September 6. Both teams registered victories in their opening matches of the tournament. Masters CC were against Tripunithura Cricket Club in their opening fixture and they didn’t do much wrong. After restricting Tripunithura for 107/7, MTC chased down the total in 17.3 overs. On the other hand, BK-55 comfortably defeated Jolly Rovers by nine wickets to kick-start their campaign.. Here is the KCA Club Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MTC vs BKK Dream11 Team Prediction, MTC vs BKK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MTC vs BKK Probable XIs KCA Club Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Masters Cricket Club vs BK-55, Fantasy Playing Tips – KCA Club Championship.Also Read - Brazil vs Argentina Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch BRA vs ARG Live Stream Football Match in India; TV Telecast

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship toss between BK-55 and Masters Cricket Club will take place at 9 AM IST – September 6. Also Read - TKR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips CPL T20 Match 18: Captain, Vice-captain- Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Playing 11s, Team News From Warner Park at 12 AM IST September 5 Sunday

Time: 9:30 AM IST. Also Read - SKN vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips CPL T20 Match 17: Captain, Vice-captain- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings, Playing 11s, Team News From Warner Park at 7:30 PM IST September 5 Sunday

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground.

MTC vs BKK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Vishnu Raj

Batsmen – Jafar Jamal, Salman Nizar, Krishna Prasad

All-rounders – Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph (C), P Prashanth

Bowlers – Vinoop Manoharan, Vishweshwar A Suresh (VC), Vaisakh Chandran, Ahmed Farzeen

MTC vs BKK Probable Playing XIs

Masters Cricket Club: Atul Diamond Sowri, Bharath Surya, Vishnu Raj, Jafar Jamal, Rohan Kunnummel, Krishna Prasad, Sijomon Joseph, Abhishek Mohan, P Prashanth, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh.

BK-55: Salman Nizar, Vinoop Manoharan, Akshay Chandran, Muhammed Kaif, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Neeraj Kumar, Akhil Anil, Badarudheen PP, Ahmed Farzeen, Athif Ashraf, Dheeraj Prem.

MTC vs BKK Squads

Masters Cricket Club: Rohan Kunnummel, Bharath Surya, Krishna Prasad, Atul Diamond, Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj(wk), Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph (C), P Prashanth, Vaishak Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh, Shoun Roger, Pavan Raj, Abhishek Nair.

BK-55: Akshay Chandran (C), Salman Nizar, Muhammed Kaif(wk), Vinoop Manoharan, Athif Bin Ashraf, Akhil Anil, MN Neeraj Kumar, Dheeraj Prem, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Badarudheen PP, Ahmed Farzeen, Abhijith K, Ashiq Ali, Sourav S.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BKK Dream11 Team/ MTC Dream11 Team/ BK-55 Dream11 Team Prediction/ Masters Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – KCA Club Championship/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.