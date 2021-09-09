MTC vs JRO Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

Masters Cricket Club vs Jolly Rovers Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MTC vs JRO at SD College Cricket Ground: In match no. 20 of KCA Club Championship 2021, Masters Cricket Club will take on Jolly Rovers at the SD College Cricket Ground on Thursday. The KCA Club Championship MTC vs JRO match will start at 1:30 PM IST – September 9. Masters Cricket Club are currently placed at the seventh position on the points table of this season of the Kerala Club Championship whereas Jolly Rovers are at the ninth spot on the points table. Neither team have had the best of runs in the Kerala Club Championship. With one win and two losses each, both teams find themselves towards the bottom of the points table. Here is the KCA Club Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MTC vs JRO Dream11 Team Prediction, MTC vs JRO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MTC vs JRO Probable XIs KCA Club Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Masters Cricket Club vs Jolly Rovers, Fantasy Playing Tips – KCA Club Championship.

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship toss between Masters Cricket Club and Jolly Rovers will take place at 1 PM IST – September 9.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground.

MTC vs JRO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nikhil-T

Batsmen – Jafar Jamal, Rohan Kunnummel, Anand Krishnan

All-rounders – Abhishek Mohan (VC), Sijomon Joseph (C), M Rabin-Krishna, Mohammed Shafeeq-M

Bowlers – Vishweshwar A Suresh, Vaisakh Chandran, Vignesh Puthur

MTC vs JRO Probable Playing XIs

Masters Cricket Club: Vishnu Raj, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Atul Diamond Sowri, Ananthakrishanan J, Jafar Jamal, Sijomon Joseph, Abhishek Mohan, AG Amal, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar A Suresh.

Jolly Rovers: Anand Krishnan (C), Mohammed Shameel CP, Rabin Krishna M, Saly V Samson, Nikhil T, NK Jubin, Shabin Pasha-K-P, V-K V Sreerag, Mohammed Shafeeq-M, Vignesh Puthur, Mohammed Ishaque-P.

MTC vs JRO Squads

Jolly Rovers: Anand Krishnan, Mohammed Shafeeq, Jubin N K, Mohammed Ishaque, Saly Samson, Nikhil T (wk), Rabin Krishnan, Shabin Pasha (C), Sreeharsh V Nair, Sreerag V K, Vignesh Puthur, Abdul Haseeb, Akhil Raj, Salman Faris.

Masters Cricket Club: Rohan Kunnummel, Krishna Prasad, Atul Diamond, Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj (wk), Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph (C), Vaishak Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh, J Ananthakrishnan, Amal A G, Pavan Raj, Shaun Roger, Abhishek Nair.

