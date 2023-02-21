Home

Sports

MTD vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Match 84 & 85 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Msida Warriors vs Mater Dei, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 1.30 & 3.30 PM IST February 21, Tuesday

MTD vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Match 84 & 85 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Msida Warriors vs Mater Dei, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 1.30 & 3.30 PM IST February 21, Tuesday

Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MTD vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, MTD vs MSW Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MTD vs MSW Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Msida Warriors vs Mater Dei, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series.

MTD vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

MTD vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Match 84 & 85 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MTD vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, MTD vs MSW Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MTD vs MSW Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Msida Warriors vs Mater Dei, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series. MTD vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Match 84 & 85 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Msida Warriors vs Mater Dei, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 1.30 & 3.30 PM IST February 21, Tuesday.

Also Read:

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2023 match toss between Msida Warriors and Mater Dei will take place at 1 & 3 PM IST

You may like to read

Time – 1.30 & 3.30 PM IST February 21, Tuesday.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

MTD vs MSW Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: A Sathi

Batters: S Stanislaus, M Kumaran(vc), D Kumar

All-rounders: A Soman, S Sukumaran, T Louis, V Rao(c)

Bowlers: S Joy, T Thomas, S Arif

MTD vs MSW Probable Playing XIs

Msida Warriors: Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi, Sam Aquilina, Cornelius Younus (wk), Michael Nazir, Rency Jacob, Pintu Ghosh, Muthu Kumaran (c), Ravi Mapara, Venkat Rao, and Bala Eswaran

Mater Dei: Rocky Dianish (wk), Shijil Joy, Sajith Sukumaran, Ajin Soman, Tony Louis, Vipin Mohan, Joy Mathai, Manuel Antony, Bristo Baby, Tom Thomas, and Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.