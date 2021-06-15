MTD vs OVR Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Malta

Mater Dei vs Overseas Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MTD vs OVR at Marsa Sports Club: In match no. 5 of ECS T10 Malta tournament, Overseas will take on Mater Dei at the Marsa Sports Club on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Malta MTD vs OVR match will start at 12:30 PM IST – June 15. Mater Dei have been playing some impressive cricket in the local leagues for the past four seasons. With a well-balanced side, Materi Dei will look to leave their mark on their debut ECS season. On the other hand, Overseas finished the group stage in fifth position last season with just four wins and six defeats. They have to regroup quickly and get some wins under their belt to stay in the reckoning for the knockout stages. Here is the ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MTD vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction, MTD vs OVR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MTD vs OVR Probable XIs ECS T10 Malta, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Mater Dei vs Overseas, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malta.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between Overseas and Mater Dei will take place at 12 PM IST – June 15.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

MTD vs OVR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Clyde Palmer

Batsmen – Muthu Kumaran, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte

All-rounders – Jurg Hirschi (C), Michael Nazir (VC), Uday Maclean, Mohammed Sanawar

Bowlers – Faizal Naeem, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb

MTD vs OVR Probable Playing XIs

Mater Dei: Sam Aquilina, Shamoon Liaqat, Cornelius Younus, Azeem Sathi, Sharooon Lazar, Faizal Naeem, Atif Sharazy, Muthu Kumaran, Michael Nazir, Uday Maclean, Mohammed Sanawarv.

Overseas: Andrew Naudi, Heinrich Gericke, Charl Kleinepunte, Gerald Sant, Clyde Palmer, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Christo Viljoen, David Marks, Jack Barritt, Matthew Towns.

MTD vs OVR Squads

Mater Dei: Antony Dharamraj, Michael Nazir, Mohit Panchal, Shamoon Liaqat, Suleman Muhammad, Terminder Sappal, Atif Sharazy, Faisal Naeem, Lazar Sharoon, Salman Khan, Cornelius Younus, Judit Vijexton, Mohammed Sanawar, Muthu Kumaran, Naresh Medak, Uday Maclean, Azeem Sathi, Samuel Aquilina, Shrijay Patel.

Overseas: Gerald Sant, Henry Redknap, Tariq Jawed, Tim Cleasby, Alex Meears, Aron Oulton, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Jean Pierre Ford, Luke Bradley, Michael Hart, Peter Rydzkowski, Andrew Naudi, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Clyde Rossouw, Eldon Pillay, Jurg Hirschi, Matthew Towns, Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne.

