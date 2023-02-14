Home

MTD vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Mater Dei vs Royal Strikers , Playing 11s For Today's Match 63 & 64 at Marsa Sports Club, Malta 05:30 & 8:00 PM IST, February 14, Thursday

MTD vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Mater Dei vs Royal Strikers , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 63 & 64 at Marsa Sports Club, Malta 05:30 & 8:00 PM IST, February 14, Thursday

Here is the Fancode ECS Malta T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MTD vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction, MTD vs RST Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MTD vs RST Playing 11s Fancode ECS Malta T10 , Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mater Dei vs Royal Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fancode ECS Malta T10.

MTD vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Mater Dei vs Royal Strikers , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 63 & 64 at Marsa Sports Club, Malta 05:30 & 8:00 PM IST, February 14, Thursday

MTD vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Fancode ECS Malta T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MTD vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction, MTD vs RST Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MTD vs RST Playing 11s Fancode ECS Malta T10 , Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mater Dei vs Royal Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fancode ECS Malta T10. MTD vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction,Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Mater Dei vs Royal Strikers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Marsa Sports Club at 5:30 & 8:00 PM IST February 14, Thursday.

TOSS – The Fancode ECS Malta T10 match toss between Mater Dei vs Royal Strikers will take place at 5:00 PM & 7:30 PM IST.

Time – February 14, Thursday, 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM IST.

Venue- Marsa Sports Club, Malta

MTD vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: A Sathi

Batters: S Stanislaus, C Singh

All-rounders: A Alocious, P Pushparajan, M Nazir, V Rao, S Thomas

Bowlers: J Mathew, J Jerome, S Arif

MTD vs RST Probable Playing XIs

MTD: Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi, Sam Aquilina (wk), Cornelius Younus, Michael Nazir, Rency Jacob, Pintu Ghosh, Muthu Kumaran (c), Ravi Mapara, Venkat Rao, and Bala Eswaran.

RST: Thanseer Thahir, Chamkaur Singh, Roshan Lorance, Priyan Pushparajan (c), Manuel Augustine (wk), Kushlesh Koppaka, Sebin Thomas, Arjun Jose, Jais Mathew, Allam Bala, and Clinto Paul.

