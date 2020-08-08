Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Motherwell vs Dundee United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Scottish League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match MTH vs DUN at Fir Park: In an exciting Scottish League 2020 encounter on super Saturday, Motherwell will square off versus Dundee United in their second match of the tournament at the Fir Park – August 8 in India. The Scottish League MTH vs DUN match will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST. The hosts Motherwell lost their opening fixture to Ross County by 0-1 and they will look to get back to winning ways in their first home match tonight. On the other hand, Dundee United played a draw in their first game against St Johnstone and will look to snatch three points from the hosts.

Kick-Off Time: The Scottish League match between Motherwell and Dundee United will start at 7.30 PM IST – Augsut 4 in India.

Venue: Fir Park.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- B Siegrist

Defenders – D Gallagher, N mcGinley, R Lamie, L Smith

Midfielders – C Butcher, L Polworth (VC), P Pawlett, D Turnbull

Forwards – C Long (C), N Clark

MTH vs DUN Predicted Playing XIs

Motherwell: PJ Morrison, Yusuf Hussain, Ricki Lamie, Jake Hastie, Chris Long, Declan Gallagher, Jermaine Hyton, Tony Watt, Ross Maciver, Liam Polworth, Jordan White.

Dundee United: Benjamin Siegrist, Liam Smith, Lewis Neilson, Luke Bolton, Peter Pawlett, Paul McMullan, Chris Mochrie, Adam King, Nicky Clark, Lawrence Shankland, Cammy Smith.

MTH vs DUN SQUADS

Motherwell (MTH): PJ Morrison, Scott Fox, Trevor Carson, Yusuf Hussain, Nathan McGinley, Barry Maguire, Ricki Lamie, Declan Gallagher, Bevis Mugabi, Jermaine Hyton, Harry Robinson, Liam Polworth, Mark OHara, David Turnbull, Allan Campbell, Liam Grimshaw, Jake Hastie, Liam Donnelly, Dean Cornelius, Jamie Semple, Sherwin Seedorf, Jordan White, Tony Watt, Callum Lang, Ross Maciver, Chris Long.

Dundee United (DUN): Jack Newman, Deniz Mehmet, Benjamin Siegrist, Ryan Edwards, Lewis Neilson, Liam Smith, Luke Bolton, Jamie Robson, Kieran Freeman, Adrian Sporle, Mark Connolly, Mark Reynolds, Declan Glass, Chris Mochrie, Peter Pawlett, Calum Butcher, Paul McMullan, Dillon Powers, Ian Harkes, Adam King, Louis Appere, Cammy Smith, Lawrence Shankland, Nicky Clark, Logan Chalmers.

