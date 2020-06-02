Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Mattesburg FC vs Rheindorf Altach FC Austrian League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match MTS vs ATL at Pappelstadion: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of Austrian League 2020, Mattersburg will host Rheindorf Altach in the first game of the relegation round battle at the Pappelstadion on Tuesday (June 2). After the regular season, six teams will now start the battle in the relegation zone. The match will kick-start at 10 PM (IST). The home side – Mattersburg finished at the 11th, the second last position in the regular season with only five wins, two draws, and 14 losses in 22 games. They also have lost both of their last two games.

Rheindorf Altach, on the other hand, finished eighth in the regular season to get dropped to the relegation round. They won seven games, drawn three, and lost 12 in their 22 games. They are coming to this game off a 2-0 loss. Now both sides would try to start the relegation round with a win as every side into the relegation round will try to finish in the top-2. The top two sides after the relegation round will qualify for the UEFA Europa League playoffs. The live TV or online broadcast of the Austrian League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Austrian League 2020 match between Mattesburg FC and Rheindorf Altach FC will start at 10 PM IST.

Venue: Pappelstadion

My Dream11 Team

GK: T Casali

DEF: L Rath, M Lercher, E Karic, T Mahrer

MID: A Kuen (VC), A Wiss, J Tartarotti, C Gebauer (C), S Sam

ST: M Pusic

MTS vs ALT Probable Playing XIs

Mattersburg FC: T Casali (GK); L Rath, T Mahrer, M Lercher, D Nemeth, F Hart; P Erhardt, A Kuen, P Salomon; M Pusic, M Kvasina.

Rheindorf Altach FC: R Durakovic (GK); E Karic, P Schmiedl, B Dabanli, A Gomes, E Schreiner; S Sam, J Tartarotti, C Gebauer, A Wiss, S Gouet.

MTS vs ALT SQUADS

Mattersburg FC: Markus Kuster, Tino Casali, Manuel Salaba, Bernhard Unger, David Nemeth, Michael Steinwender, Nedeljko Malic, Michael Lercher, Alois Höller,Florian Hart, Lukas Rath, Thorsten Mahrer, Philipp Erhardt, Fabian Miesenböck, Jano, Christoph Halper, Nico Pichler, Martin Pusic, Patrick Salomon, Julius Ertlthaler, Stephen Schimandl, Marko Kvasina, Andreas Gruber, Victor Olatunji, Andreas Kuen, Patrick Bürger.

Rheindorf Altach FC: Martin Kobras, Benjamin Ozegovic, Jakob Odehnal, Reuf Durakovic, Benjamin Ozegovic, Jakob Odehnal, Reuf Durakovic, Berkay Dabanli, Philipp Schmiedl, Jan Zwischenbrugger, Emir Karic, Leo Mätzler, Anderson, Manuel Thurnwald, Samuel Oum Gouet, Philipp Netzer, Christian Gebauer, Sidney Sam, Marco Meilinger, Lars Nussbaumer, Alain Wiss, Emanuel Schreiner ,Florian Jamnig, Johannes Tartarotti, Aljaz Casar, Daniel Nussbaumer, Frantz Pangop, Manfred Fischer, Matthias Maak, Ousmane Diakite, Ogulcan Bekar, Julio Villalba.

