Dream11 Team Tips

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground

MTSV vs FCT My Dream11 Team

D Prakash, F Farooq, H Chdanandappa, I Hassan, Z Zakhil(C), A Gopinath(VC), Z Zakhil, A Prakash, S Sherzad, S Joshi, A Amarkhail

Probable Playing XIs

Moorburger TSV:

Aditya Gopinath, Azizgul Khalil, Arun Prakash, Deepak Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Imran Tariq, Sachin Tawde (c) (wk), Samjit Chandran, Shardul Joshi, Shreyas Dutta

First Contact:

Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel (wk), Aziz Ullah, Hasil Momand, Imran Khan Hassan, Sadam Sherzad, Mohammad Sharif Safi (c), Salman Haider, Shaukat Ali, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zakirullah Zakhil

Squads

Moorburger TSV: Anthony Kishore, Ashwarya Kumar, Hafiz Hassan, Hari Mahadevan, Karthik Chandregowda, Shreyas Datta, Someshwara Ravi, Aditya Mulay, Imran Tariq, Shardul Joshi, Vignesh Sridhar, Aditya Gopinath, Arun Prakash, Azizgul Khalil, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Joyson Rexraj, Samjit Chandran, Abhishek Chandrashekar, Deepak Prakash, Imran Khan, Sachin Tawde.

First Contact: Aziz Ullah, Azmatali Faraz, Hassaan Khalid, Rahmanullah Hasan kheil, Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Ataullah Isakhel, Nassrullah Amla, Sadam Sherzad, Salman Haider, Hafiz Musakhel, Imran Khan Hassan, Mohamad Sharif Safi, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zakirullah Zakhil, Hasil Momand, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel, Shaukat Ali.

