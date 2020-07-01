MTV vs SCE Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction MTV Stallions vs SC Europa Cricket, ECS T10 Kummerfeld – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's MTV vs SCE in Kummerfeld Sport Verein: After eight matches, PSV Hann Munden are at the top of the standings with four wins from five matches and eight points. On Day 2, KSV beat VFB by nine wickets before PSV defeated SCE by five runs. SCE recovered to thrash VFB by seven wickets who then lost their third match of the day, losing to PSV by a massive 75 runs.

The latest offering in the European Cricket Series is ECS T10 Kummerfeld league that gets underway from June 29. Six German teams will be contesting across 20 matches during the five-day affair. Each day will see four matches and with Friday being the finals day. The teams are Kummerfelder Sportverein, SG Findorff EV, MTV Stallions, Polizeisportverein Hann Munden, SC Europa and VFB Fallersleben.

Toss: The toss between MTV Stallions and SC Europa Cricket will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sport Verein



MTV vs SCE My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Faruq-Arabzai (captain), Sahel Darwesh (vice-captain), Ashish Sharma, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Israfeel Zazai, Shabeer Ahmad, Ujwal Gadiraju, Ehsanollah Moman, Asad Sangari, Surajlal Putta-Motilal, Gaurav Singh-Rathore

MTV vs SCE Squads

SC Europa Cricket: Muhammad Khan Jr, Israfeel Zazai, Umar Farooq, Bilal Shinwari, Dev Rana, Imran Khan Jr., Shabeer Ahmad, Vishal Thakar, Ghulam Akbar Dargey, Avi Soni, Abdul Wajid Khan, Izatullah Amini, Rahimullah Khan, Ashish Sharma, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Hikmanullah Shinwari, Mohsin Muhammad, Sahel Darwesh, Wahidullah Amini, Malith Herath

MTV Stallions: Shayirham Kurukkal, Deepak Tandon, Wajid Orya, Suraj Singh, Farhan Azmi, Gholam Atiq-Ali, Surajlal Putta-Motilal, Basit Orya, Mohammad Faruq-Arabzai, Gaurav Singh-Rathore, Brijesh Prajapati, Prakash Singh, Iitikhar Yakoob-Ali, Saidul Islam, Ujwal Gadiraju, Ehsanollah Moman, Asghar Amarkhil, Prashanth Potharlanka, Mustafa Ahmadi, Vijith Vijayan, Kamran Wazeri, Bikramjit Singh-Sehgal, Muneeb Mohammad, Sanaullah Amarkhel, Zohaib Orya, Pradeep Singh-Bhandari, Kalyan Yalamanchili, Ismail Khalid, Harshit Shah, Pratik Desai, Sasanka Sanka, Srinu Tumpara, Azizulah Ahmadi

