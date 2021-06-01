Dream11 Team Tips

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground

MTV vs SGH My Dream11 Team

Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Thusitha Ratnayake, Suraj Lal Putta Motilalm, Basit Orya, Rahaman Safi, Gaurav Singh Rathore, Romal Barakzai, Prakash Singh, Ujwal Gadiraju, Ankit Tomar, Mudassar Iqbal

Captain: Basit Orya. Vice-captain: Sachin Mandy Gangareddy

Probable Playing XIs

MTV Stallions: Basit Orya, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Sasanka Sanka, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy (wk), Brijesh Prajapati, Prakash Singh, Gaurav Singh Rathore (c), Asghar Amarkhil, Srinu Tumpara, Thomas McGuinn, Ujwal Gadiraju

SG Hameln: Rahaman Safi, Saran Revanath, Mudassar Iqbal, Thusitha Ratnayake (c & wk), Zarif Gul Mumand, Ankit Kumar, Atta Rahman, Muneeb Mohamad, Romal Barakzai, Saran Kannan, Ankit Tomar

Squads

MTV Stallions: Gaurav Singh Rathore (c), Asghar Amarkhil, Azizullah Ahmadi, Basit Orya, Bikramjit Singh Sehgal, Brijesh Prajapati, Deepak Tandon, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prakash Singh, Prashanth Potharlanka, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Sasanka Sanka, Srinu Tumpara, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Suraj Singh, Thomas McGuinn, Ujwal Gadiraju

SG Hameln: Thusitha Ratnayake (c), Akila Rajapakshe, Anas Altaf, Ankit Tomar, Atta Rahman, Aziz Bhatti, Chamila Bandara, Hamza Mahmood, Indika gunasekara, Mudassar Iqbal, Muneeb Mohammad, Naseem Aqib, Nekmal Khagsar, Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Safi Rahman, Saran Kannan, Zarif Gul Mumand

