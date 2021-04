MU vs MCC Dream11 Team Predictions

Milan United vs Milan Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan Match 9 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MU vs MCC at Milan Cricket Ground: In the ninth match of the ECS T10 tourney in Italy, Milan United will lock horns with Milan Cricket Club today. Both the teams started their respective campaigns with a defeat each and will be eager for a positive result.

Milan United vs Milan Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MU vs MCC, ECS T10 – Milan 2021, Milan United Dream11 Team Player List, Milan Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Milan United vs Milan Cricket Club ECS T10 – Milan, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – MU vs MCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

MU vs MCC Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Milan Match 9 between Milan United and Milan Cricket Club will start from 1:00 PM IST – April 7.

Match Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

MU vs MCC My Dream11 Team

S Silva (captain), N Perera (vice-captain), S Perera, P K Sudida, K M Madduma, S Jayasekara, R Silva, K Bhuva, S S Perera, A Ranasinghe, M Khan

MU vs MCC Probable Playing XIs

Milan United: Sudesh Perera, Dilusha Fernando, Roshan Silva, Stephen Jayasekara, Suresh Silva, Tharidu Hirtina, Ravindu Thilanka, Trishan Aruma, Ashan Ranasinghe, Isuru Fernando, Niyon Perera

Milan Cricket Club: P Kumar Sudida, AW Awan, Alex Desai, CH Madduma, Gurmail Singh, Indy Pandit, Khurram Shahzad, Rishabh Jain, NK Kurup, Syed Ali Rizvi, ND Warnakulasuriya

MU vs MCC Full Squads

Milan United: Ravindu Thilanka, Roshan Silva, Shehan Tissera, Stephen Jayasekara, Sudesh Perera, Suresh Silva, Tharidu Hirtina, Trishan Aruma, Suhan Fernando, Ashan Ranasinghe, Dilusha Fernando, Dineth Nishanka, Gayan Silva, Isuru Fernando, Lakshman Herath, Niyon Perera, Waruna Mahendra, Damina Fernando, Iren Gamage, Shehan Perera, Shihan Perera, Ali Haseeb, Sasidu Divyanja

Milan Cricket Club: Sansala Sonal Perera, Kaushik Bhuva, Rishabh Jain, Muhib Khan, Nand Kumar Kurup, Andrea Lanzoni, Indy Pandit, Harmish Prajapati, Mian Abdul Qadoos, Pramod Kumar Sudida, Vijay Thareja, Yuvrajsinh Mahendrasinh Vashi, Divyajit Vashi, Pavan Madusha Madduma Wellala, Kawisha miyurusara Madduma wellala, Chamath Hansaka Bandujeewa Madduma Wellala, Navod Dilanka Warnakulasuriya Croos, Alex Desai, Khurram Shahzad, Syed Ali Rizvi, Gurmail Singh, Mian Abdul Wadood

