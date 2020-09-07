MUD vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

MU Dons vs Barbarian CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's MUD vs BAR at National Sports Academy:

Overall, a total of five matches have been scheduled for Monday.

September 7 Schedule

#Match 1, Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons, 11:30 AM IST

#Match 2, Medical University Sofia vs Barbarian CC, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 3, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 4, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia, 5:30 PM IST

#Match 5, MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC, 7:30 PM IST

Five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League including Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC. They will feature in 24 matches spread across five days.

“We are very excited to partner once again with the Bulgarian Cricket Federation. Andrey Lilov, Prakash Mishra and his team are continually pushing the boundaries on and off the field to make the game shine in Bulgaria,” said Daniel Weston, European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network founder.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between MU Dons and Barbarian CC will take place at 3:00 PM (IST) – September 7.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

MUD vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Kiran Dasan (captain), Asan Ali Rehemtulla (vice-captain), Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Saim Hussain, Krasmir kamenov, Arif Khan, Ivan Kamburov, Andrei Lilov, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Nick Robinson, Nikolay Nankov, Karthik Sreekumar

MUD vs BAR Squads

MU Dons: Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Borislav Metodi, Arif Khan, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Asan Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Zain Abidi

Barbarian CC: Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Nick Robinson, Andre Lilov, Ivan Kamburov, Jevon Payne, Tom Omolo, Andy Robinson, Alexander Stoychev, Boiko Heralanov Ivanov, Diyan Georgive Shipkov, Stuart Clarkson, Ivaylo, Katzarski, Krasmir Kavenov

