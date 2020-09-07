MUD vs IBCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's MUD vs IBCC at National Sports Academy: In the fifth and final match of the day, MU Dons and Indo-Bulgarian CC will be up against each other at 7:30 PM IST.

Five matches were scheduled for Monday.

September 7 Schedule

#Match 1, Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons, 11:30 AM IST

#Match 2, Medical University Sofia vs Barbarian CC, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 3, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 4, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia, 5:30 PM IST

#Match 5, MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC, 7:30 PM IST

Five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League including Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC. They will feature in 24 matches spread across five days.

“We are very excited to partner once again with the Bulgarian Cricket Federation. Andrey Lilov, Prakash Mishra and his team are continually pushing the boundaries on and off the field to make the game shine in Bulgaria,” said Daniel Weston, European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network founder.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between MU Dons and Indo-Bulgarian CC will take place at 7:00 PM (IST) – September 7.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

MUD vs IBCC My Dream11 Team

Asad Ali Rehemtulla (captain), Bakhtiar Tahiri (vice-captain), Thiekshan Suresh, Shafquat Khan, Karthik Sreekumar, Rohan Patel, Lavesh Sharma, Gagandeep Singh, Kiran Dasan, Zain Asif, Hamid Raza

MUD vs IBCC Squads

MU Dons: Karthik Sreekumar, Huzaifah Babur, Asan Ali, Borislav Metodi, Zain Abidi, Arif Khan, Saim Hussain, Thiekshan Suresh, Sulaiman Ali, Zain Asif, Rohan Patel, Sunny Talpur, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Kiran Dasan

Indo–Bulgarian CC: Steve Jordan, Swaroop Nagraj, Riyad Mia, Prakash Mishra, Gagandeep Singh, Shafquat Khan, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Singh, Hamid Raza, Sathish Ramachandran, Lavesh Sharma, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Sid Kulkarni

