Former selector make BIG accusation in middle of Lord’s Test, say THIS Pakistan star has…

Pakistan are already under fire in England, and now a former selector has dropped a major bombshell

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Muhammad Wasim accuses Pakistani batter of faking injuries on tough pitches. (Credits: X)

Pakistan are struggling badly on their ongoing England tour, and former chairman of selectors Muhammad Wasim has stirred the pot with some strong comments. He has hinted that one of the team’s top-order batters might be pretending to be injured just to skip tough pitches that help the fast bowlers.

Wasim went back to the 2022 Multan Test against England. He claimed the team physio had already tipped him off that the player would soon report an injury even though nothing was wrong.

“In 2022 Multan Test, the physio came to me and warned me in advance that this is going to happen (fake injury) soon. And he did that. He should not be unfit. Then he said it has happened in the past, coaches have complained about it,” Wasim said on his YouTube channel.

Wasim stopped short of naming the player, but it was Imam-ul-Haq who had reported a hamstring problem in that Multan match and dropped down the order. Even with the issue, Imam still managed a fifty in the second innings.

Also Read: ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts to PCB’s threat to pull out of Lord’s Test – Here’s what he said

In the ongoing Lord’s Test, Imam did not bat in Pakistan’s first innings. The side was bowled out for just 110. The PCB later explained that the left-hander had picked up a calf problem.

“Scans later confirmed a low-grade calf strain and Imam is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of the Pakistan medical team. His participation in the remainder of the Test depends on treatment leading to recovery,” PCB said.

Wasim did not hold back. He said Pakistan must stop tolerating this kind of behaviour.

“We need to get rid of such characters because the same message goes to others in the team too…This (practice) is being repeated and the people in charge need to look at it. We should take actions now,” he said.

Same story in domestic cricket

He also pointed out that this is not a one-off. In domestic games, some players, including the one he is talking about, avoid batting early on grassy pitches. They wait for the track to settle or start turning before coming out to bat.

“In domestic cricket, some players, including this one, do not play on pitches with grass. They come to bat later when the pitches are flat or turning. If you look at the history, you will know who the repeat offenders are. It’s part of their character. He didn’t come (to bat) in the lower order. I am sure Sarfaraz (Ahmed) is noticing this and they will take action,” he added.

Wasim’s comments have put the spotlight firmly on how Pakistan handle fitness and attitude issues at a time when the team is already under pressure in England.