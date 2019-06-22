India vs Afghanistan: It was a dream delivery from young Nujeeb ur Rahman that sent ‘big fish’ Rohit Sharma out cheaply. Coming fresh of a century, Indian opener Rohit was out for merely one run off 10 balls. His painful stay came to an end in the fifth over when Rohit could not pick Mujeeb’s carrom ball. It was a carrom ball and it spun away from Rohit ever-so-slightly, who was totally outfoxed by the late spin, his foot movement was lazy and he failed to cover the spin, it beats his defence and crashes into his off-stump.

Here is the video of the dismissal:

@ImRo45 falls. Big blow for India right at the start. @Mujeeb_R88 delivers a length ball that shapes in. Rohit prods forward in defence but the ball sneaks through and clips the top of off-stump. @BCCI

Vs @ACBofficials #CWC19 #IndvAfg @hotstartweets pic.twitter.com/9dl1SA7Ndt — Abdullah Rafaqat 🇵🇰 (@AbdullahR2k19) June 22, 2019

Speaking at the toss, Kohli said: “Going to bat first. Looks like a really good wicket. Nice and hard. Beautiful day to play cricket. One forced change. Bhuvi out and Shami in. Vijay showed a lot of composure in the last game. Brings balance with bat and ball and he’s good as anyone in the world in the field. Whether we’re playing a team which is very strong or a team coming up the ranks, our mindset is the same. Can’t take Afghanistan lightly. Dangerous side when they get in the groove. Can’t take any team lightly in the World Cup. Focus is within our group, what we want to do.”

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib said: “Wanted to bat first. It will be a long day, looking forward to the end of the day. Noor Ali not playing, Hazrat in the side. Dawlat also not playing, Aftab in the side. Happy with batting performance against England, playing the fifty overs.”

Playing XI:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman