Mujeeb ur Rahman Makes Little Fan Emotional After Afghanistan’s Beat England in ODI World Cup 2023 | WATCH

ODI World Cup 2023: Mujeeb has provided loads of magical moments on Sunday evening in Delhi.

Mujeeb ur Rahman (Image: X)

Delhi: Mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman was at his very best against England on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi during an ODI World Cup match. It was Mujeeb’s three wickets that eventually helped Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs. And thanks to his good show, Mujeeb also bagged the player of the match award. But it was a moment featuring Mujeeb after the match that stole the show. Following the win, Mujeeb seemed to be consoling a little fan who was in tears. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.

Pictures of the day I would like to dedicate my man of the match award to the earthquakes victims and their families in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/VraFd8MZQA — Muj R 88 (@Mujeeb_R88) October 15, 2023

“Very proud moment to be here in the World Cup and beating the champions. It’s a great achievement for the whole team, we worked hard for this day. We beat such a big team. It was a wonderful performance from the bowlers and the batters. As a spinner, it’s pretty hard to bowl in the powerplay, you have only two fielders outside,” Mujeeb said at the post-match presentation.

“This is for the people back home who have been affected by the earthquake. As players and as a team, I wanted to dedicate my award to them. “It’s a very proud moment to be here in the World Cup beating the last champions, it is a good moment for the whole nation and the team. A wonderful performance for the bowlers and the batters.” Mujeeb Ur Rahman added.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan 284 in 49.5 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 80, Ikram Alikhil 58; Adil Rashid 3-42, Mark Wood 2-50) beat England 215 in 40.3 overs (Harry Brook 66, Dawid Malan 32; Rashid Khan 3-37, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-51) by 69 runs.

