Home

Sports

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Out Of BBL’s Melbourne Renegades’ Squad After Afghanistan’s New NOC Sanction

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Out Of BBL’s Melbourne Renegades’ Squad After Afghanistan’s New NOC Sanction

Mujeeb ur Rahman to miss the next BBL game between Renegades and Stars due to NOC issue with ACB.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been dropped from the Melbourne Renegades’ squad ahead of their match against Melboune Stars, on Tuesday followimg Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) decision to deny NOC over the spinner’s request to release him from his central contract in 2024.

Trending Now

Mujeeb was going to feature in the clash against Melbourne Stars in match 23 of the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League. However, on the eve of the derby clash Renegades issued a statement saying “a change to his No-Objection Certificate (NOC) conditions made him unavailable for the match”.

You may like to read

Mujeeb along with seamers Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi had approached Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) requesting to be omitted from central contracts for 2024.

“The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritising their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility,” the ACB said in a statement at that time. “By opting for their release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to take disciplinary measures against these players.”

Though Mujeeb has remained in Melbourne, with the Renegades maintaining that he was available to be included in the squad. However, on Monday, the Renegades changed their stance as the two boards and ICC clarified the position.

Having a valid NOC in the national federation is necessary for a player from one country to play cricket as a professional in another.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.