Dubai: Remember the ‘Mujhe Maaro’ guy? Momin Saqib, a die-hard Pakistan fan, became a viral sensation during the 2019 WC. Unfortunately, Pakistan lost back then and he was gutted and his reaction made him viral. Two years later, he has reason to smile as Babar Azam’s Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets in Dubai on Sunday.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Loves Virat Kohli's Reaction Towards Journalist For Asking Question on Rohit Sharma After Pakistan Hammer India in T20 WC

After the game, Saqib said that a 10-wicket victory is a tribute to the love of the whole Pakistan nation and its citizens. It wasn’t just a win, it was cruelty over India. “Pakistan crowd’s noise will be echoed in the Dubai stadium for 200 years from now, it’s that historic a win.” Also Read - Ind vs Pak, T20 WC: Sunil Gavaskar's Message to Virat Kohli & Co After Loss, 'Focus on Next Few Games'

Here are the celebratory videos he shared after the win: Also Read - Ind vs Pak, T20 WC: Jasprit Bumrah Not Bowling First Over to No Ravi Ashwin; Three Possible Mistakes Virat Kohli Committed

Leading from the front, captain Babar Azam maintained exemplary calm and subtle approach as he guided Pakistan to a historic 10-wicket win over India in the Group 2 match of Super 12 stage. Pakistan’s magnificent win broke the 29-year-old jinx of not winning a match against India at the World Cups.

Earlier, 27-year-old Babar scored a brilliant half-century (68 not out off 52 balls) stitched an unbeaten 152-run alliance with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (79*) as Pakistan crush India to claim top spot in Group 2 standings.

Electing to bowl first, Pakistan restricted India to 151/7 in 20 overs with Shaheen Shah Afridi rattling the 2007 champions with a two-wicket burst. India captain Virat Kohli struck a fighting fifty but India never recovered from the early setback and could not manage a big score.