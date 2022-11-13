Mukesh Ambani Shows Interest in Buying Premier League Club Liverpool: Report

The English Premier League giants have been put up for sale by their current owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who bought the Merseyside club in October 2010 and have reportedly appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist them in selling the team.

Mirror Sport exclusively revealed that the Liverpool have been approached by the eighth-richest man in the world, with the club's FSG owners open to selling up. (Image: Twitter)

London, Nov 13: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has entered the race to bid for world-renowned English football club Liverpool FC’s takeover, reported a leading English daily.

🥈| Mukesh Ambani, the 8th richest man in the world with a net worth of around £90bn, is interested in buying Liverpool. [@riccosrant] pic.twitter.com/iL7AqgZTZn — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) November 12, 2022

Mukesh Ambani is the latest to have been linked with a takeover of Liverpool: • Estimated net worth of $90.7bn

• The 8th richest man in the world

• Owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Mumbai Indians

• Owner of Reliance Industries, which has assets of $220bn pic.twitter.com/QXsSLKf0Ro — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) November 13, 2022

They are understood to be willing to sell for 4 billion and that would not be an issue for Ambani, who has a net worth of around 90bn, although he is likely to face huge competition. It is not the first time Ambani has been linked with Liverpool though, after eyeing a takeover bid in 2010 before Fenway Sports Group (FSG) purchased the Premier League side.

This is not the first time that Ambani has linked to buy Liverpool. In 2010 Subrata Roy and Ambani were lining up a bid to purchase 51 per cent of the club’s stake from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett. Ambani currently owns IPL cricket giants Mumbai Indians and also played a key role in setting up the Super League in his home country.