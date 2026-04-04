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Mukesh Kumar reflects on his plan against MI as DC secure first home win of IPL 2026, says...

Mukesh Kumar reflects on his plan against MI as DC secure first home win of IPL 2026, says…

Mukesh Kumar credits team backing as Delhi Capitals register their second straight win, chasing down 163 against MI with standout performances from Rizvi.

Mukesh Kumar reflects on his plan against MI (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals secured a commanding six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday, registering their second consecutive victory in the IPL 2026 season.

Chasing a modest target of 163, Delhi Capitals got over the line in 18.1 overs, thanks to a brilliant 90 off 51 balls from Sameer Rizvi and a solid 44 off 30 from Pathum Nissanka, recovering well after an early setback at 7/2.

Earlier, DC delivered a disciplined effort with the ball to restrict Mumbai Indians to 162/6 on a slow track. Mukesh Kumar led the bowling-attack with impressive figures of 2/26 in 3 overs, while skipper Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, and Lungi Ngidi chipped in with timely wickets.

Mukesh Kumar opened up after the match and said, “The plan was to bowl first if we won the toss and restrict them to a lower total. That worked wellwe kept them to around 160 and went on to win.”

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Mukesh Kumar reflected on Sameer Rizvi’s explosive knock

Mukesh also reflected on Sameer Rizvi’s match-winning knock, he said, “In practice, he’s always very positive. He used to say that if he gets going early, he can play a long innings, and he’s doing exactly that. It’s great for the team and helping us win matches.”

“Once he settles in, he doesn’t hold back. He plays with positive intent, and we’re really happy to see that mindset. From the time he joined the camp, you could see his hunger to score runs,” he added.

Rizvi, who again featured in the match as the Impact Player, turned the tide in the middle overs and steered DC to victory with 11 balls remaining.

Mukesh Kumar also spoke about the importance of support from the team management, adding that it played a key role in his performance, “This isn’t just one or two matches; it’s a 14-match tournament. If the team doesn’t back you, it becomes difficult. Here, everyone supports each other and encourages us to stick to our plans. That backing is very important.”

Mukesh Kumar credited the team management for backing him

Mukesh said that consistent backing from the team management, along with guidance from Axar Patel during the off-season, have played a key role in his current form.

“Before the main season, we have practice matches. If you perform well there, the management and team start backing you. I had good practice games and also had regular conversations with Axar bhai during the off-season. He guided me on areas to improve, saying those would be important during the season. That backing from him and the team is now reflecting in my performances.”

With this win against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals have now registered two wins in two matches, including a winning start at home.

Delhi Capitals will next face Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on 8 April 2026.

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