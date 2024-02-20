MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 5: All You Need To Know

Home

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 5: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, 7:30 PM IST

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 5: Multan Sultans (MUL) will face Islamabad United (ISL) in the 5th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Both teams have won their first match of the tournament and are currently on the top two positions in the rankings. MUL has faced Karachi Kings in their opener clash and ISL had played against Lahore Qalandars in their opener match of the marquee event.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan(c), Colin Munro, Reeza Hendricks

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed(vc)

Bowlers: David Willey, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi.

MUL vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C), DJ Malan, RR Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, DJ Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Islamabad United: C Munro, AD Hales, SH Khan (C), Agha Salman, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, IM Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, U Shah, TS Mills.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Shahzad, Faisal Akram, Aftab Ibrahim

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Agha Salman, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Rumman Raees, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Hunain Shah, Shahab Khan.

