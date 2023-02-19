MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League, Match 7 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 2.30 PM IST, February 19, Sunday
TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match 7 toss between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will take place at 2 PM IST.
Time: February 19, Sunday, 2.30 PM IST.
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.
MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Paul Stirling, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw (c), Colin Munro
All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Shadab Khan(vc)
Bowlers: Tom Curran, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
MUL vs ISL Probable Playing XIs
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Amad Butt/Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.
Islamabad United: Hassan Nawaz, Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim J and Rumman Raees/Hasan Ali.
