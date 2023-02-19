Home

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League, Match 7 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 2.30 PM IST, February 19, Sunday

Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – PSL 2023 Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, MUL vs ISL PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MUL vs ISL Playing 11s Pakistan Super League(PSL), PSL Fantasy Cricket Prediction Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League, Match 7 Fantasy Hints:

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match 7 toss between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will take place at 2 PM IST.

Time: February 19, Sunday, 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Paul Stirling, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw (c), Colin Munro

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Shadab Khan(vc)

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

MUL vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Amad Butt/Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

Islamabad United: Hassan Nawaz, Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim J and Rumman Raees/Hasan Ali.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.