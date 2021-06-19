Dream11 Team Prediction MUL vs ISL.

New Delhi: MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction PSL T20 Match, Cricket Fantasy Tips: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 11:30 PM IST, June 19.

In the 30th match of the Pakistan Super League, Multan Sultans will face Islamabad United at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both the teams are currently the top two teams in the points table and thus it should be an exciting contest. Islamabad United have won seven matches out of the nine they have played whereas Multan Sultans have won five matches out of their nine games.

Here are the Pakistan Super League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction, MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, MUL vs ISL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MUL vs ISL Probable XIs Pakistan Super League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League T20.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United will take place at 11:00 PM IST – June 16.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MUL vs ISL My Dream11 Team

M Rizwan, S Maqsood, U Khawaja, R Rossouw, I Ahmed, H Talat, S Tanvir, S Dhani, I Tahir, H Ali and F Ahmed

Captain: M Rizwan. Vice-captain: H Ali

MUL vs ISL Probable Playing 11s

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir and Imran Khan.

Islamabad United Usman Khawaja (c), Colin Munro, Brandon King, Asif Ali, Akhlaq Mohd (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Hasan Ali and Akif Javed

MUL vs ISL Squads

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/C), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Khan, Hammad Azam, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Obed McCoy, Sohaibullah, Waseem Muhammad, Mohammad Umar.

Islamabad United Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUL Dream11 Team/ ISL Dream11 Team/ Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Prediction/ Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Pakistan Super League T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.