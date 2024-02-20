Home

Sports

MUL vs ISL Live Streaming PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Online And On TV In India

MUL vs ISL Live Streaming PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match five between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United online and on TV.

MUL vs ISL Live Streaming PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Online And On TV In India

MUL vs ISL Live Streaming PSL 2024: Multan Sultans will lock horns against Islamabad United for the fifth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024 the clash will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Both MUL and ISL have already won their opener clash and currently are on the top of the points table. Both teams have faced each other 13 times where Multan Sultan holds the edge by winning 7 times and Islamabad United won six matches. There are no chances of Rain in Multan and the temperature will be around 23 degree celsius.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match five between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United online and on TV.

You may like to read

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United?

Fans can stream the Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

When and where is the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match happening?

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match will be held at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 20, Tuesday at 8: 00 pm IST.

Squads

Multan Sultans Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Shahzad, Faisal Akram, Aftab Ibrahim

Islamabad United Squad: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan(c), Agha Salman, Azam Khan(w), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Rumman Raees, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Hunain Shah, Shahab Khan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.