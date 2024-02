Home

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 3: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, 7.30 PM IST at Multan Cricket Stadium

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 3: All You Need To Know

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 3: Multan Sultan (MUL) will lock horns against Karachi Kings (KAR) for their opener clash of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024 on Sunday (February 18) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Both teams have faced each other for 11 times where Karachi holds the edge by winning six matches. Multan won six out of 10 matches last season and finished in second place in 2023. Karachi won three out of 10 matches and were in fifth position.

MUL vs KAR Live Streaming details

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match three will be livestreamed on Fancode and the match will not be telecated on TV in India.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Dawid Malan, James Vince, Shan Masood, Reeza Hendricks(vc)

All-rounders: Chris Jordan, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed(c)

Bowlers: David Willey, Hasan Ali.

MUL vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: RR Hendricks, Mohammad Rizwan (C), DJ Malan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, DJ Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, OP Stone, Shahnawaz Dahani

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (C), JM Vince, Tim Seifert (wk), S Malik, Anwar Ali, DR Sams, J Overton, Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Faisal Akram, Dawid Malan, Reeze Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey, Johnson Charles, Muhammad Shahzad

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Hassan Ali, Shan Masood (c), Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Rohid

