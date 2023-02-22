Home

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super league Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 11 at National Stadium, Karachi, 06:30 PM IST, February 22, Wednesday

Here is the Pakistan Super league Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, MUL vs KAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MUL vs KAR Playing 11s Pakistan Super league, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League 2023.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, All You Need To Know

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super league Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Playing 11s For Today's Match 11 at National Stadium, Karachi at 6:30 PM IST February 22, Wednesday.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super league match toss between Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings will take place at 06:00 PM IST.

Time: February 22, Wednesday, 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw (vc), David Miller, James Vince (c)

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

MUL vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

