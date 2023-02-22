MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, All You Need To Know

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super league Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 11 at National Stadium, Karachi, 06:30 PM IST, February 22, Wednesday
Here is the Pakistan Super league Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, MUL vs KAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MUL vs KAR Playing 11s Pakistan Super league, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League 2023.
MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super league Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Playing 11s For Today's Match 11 at National Stadium, Karachi at 6:30 PM IST February 22, Wednesday.
TOSS: The Pakistan Super league match toss between Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings will take place at 06:00 PM IST.
Time: February 22, Wednesday, 6:30 PM IST.
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw (vc), David Miller, James Vince (c)
All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Imad Wasim
Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah
MUL vs KAR Probable Playing XIs
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas
Karachi Kings: James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin
