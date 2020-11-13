Dream11 Team Prediction

MUL vs KAR PSL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings T20 Qualifier at National Stadium 3.30 PM IST November 14 Saturday: Also Read - IPL 2021: Overseas Players in XI Should be Increased From Four to Five, Suggests BCCI Official Ahead of Mega Auctions

Cricket would be back in Pakistan as the T20 League will resume from tomorrow after a forced break due to the pandemic. The PSL was supposed to be over earlier this year but was suspended with only the knockout phase to be played. Multan Sultans will lock horns with Karachi Kings in the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday in the Qualifier. Also Read - 'Bravo, I'm Ahead of You Now' | Kieron Pollard Hilariously Pokes Fun at CSK Allrounder After Fifth IPL Win

Under the captaincy of Shan Masood, the Sultans have topped the table and would look to continue the good work, while the Kings, under the captaincy of Imad Wasim, will be no pushovers. It promises to be a mouthwatering clash between the two sides. Also Read - BCCI Invites Applications For National Selectors, Deadline is November 15

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match toss between Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings will take place at 3 PM (IST) – November 8.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

MUL vs KAR My Dream11 Team

Zeeshan Ashraf, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Cameron Delport, Ravi Bopara, Imran Tahir, Mohd Irfan, Mohd Amir and Wayne Parnell

SQUADS

Multan Sultans

Rilee Rossouw, Mohd Irfan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Brendan Taylor, Joe Denly, Usman Qadir, Adam Lyth, Shan Masood, Ali Shafiq, Rohail Nazir, Mohd Ilyas, Imran Tahir and Bilawal Bhatti

Karachi Kings

Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Mohd Amir, Sherfane Rutherford, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Aamir Yamin, Mohd Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Chadwick Walton, Waqas Maqsood, Usama Mir, Arshad Iqbal, Umer Khan, Wayne Parnell and Awais Zia

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUL Dream11 Team/ KAR Dream11 Team/ Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Prediction/ Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips PSL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.