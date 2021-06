Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s MUL vs KAR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the Match 17 of PSL 2021, Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will face each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The PSL 2021 MUL vs KAR match will begin at 6:30 PM IST – June 10. Multan Sultans have played underwhelming cricket so far in the tournament and have managed to win just one out of their five matches. On the other hand, Karachi Kings are at the second spot with three wins in 5games. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for PSL 2021 Match – MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Multan Sultans vs Karachi KingsDream11 Tips, MUL vs KAR Probable Playing XIs, MUL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021, Fantasy Playing Tips – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings. Also Read - ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's England vs New Zealand Match at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 03.30 PM IST June 10, Thursday

TOSS: The PSL 2021 match toss between Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings will take place at 06.00 PM IST – June 10, Thursday. Also Read - Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Cricket Streaming PSL 2021, Match 17 - When And Where to Peshawar vs Lahore Live Stream Match Online and on TV in India

Time: 6:30 AM IST. Also Read - Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live Cricket Streaming PSL 2021, Match 16 - When And Where to Multan vs Karachi Live Stream Match Online and on TV in India

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MUL vs KAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Maqsood, Martin Guptill

All-rounders – Imad Wasim

Bowlers – Mohammad Amir (VC), Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dhani, Waqas Maqsood

MUL vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Imran Tahir, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Maqsood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sohail Tanvir

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Thisara Perera, Waqas Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan

MUL vs KAR Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Imran Tahir, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Maqsood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem, Sohaibullah

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Thisara Perera, Waqas Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan, Danish Aziz

