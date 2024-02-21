Home

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, 7:30 PM IST: Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans are set to take on Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars in match 7 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, on February 21. The hosts are on top of the points table with two straight wins and on the other hand, the defending champions have lost both their matches.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Sahibzada Farhan

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dawid Malan, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: David Willey, Shaheen Afridi

MUL vs LAH Possible Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Salman Fayyaz, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Olly Stone, Mohammad Shahzad, Chris Jordan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Faisal Akram, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen, Lorcan Tucker(w), Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Jahandad Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Syed Faridoun

