Dream11 Team Prediction

MUL vs LAH Pakistan Super League 2020 Qualifier 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars T20 Match at National Stadium 8:30 PM IST November 15 Sunday: Also Read - LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2020 Eliminator 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Match at National Stadium 8:30 PM IST November 14 Saturday

The Sultans will lock horns with the Qalandars in Karachi on Sunday in Qualifier 2 for a place in the summit clash. The Sultans were defeated by the Kings in Qualifier 1 Super Over, while the Qalandars beat the Zalmi comprehensively by five wickets to set up this clash. Also Read - SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 56 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 3 Tuesday

With stars like Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammed Hafeez, Ben Dunk going head-to-head with Rilee Rossouw, Khusdil Shah, Shahid Afridi and Adam Lyth – it is set to be a cracker. Also Read - CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints For IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 25 at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST Saturday, October 10

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League 2020 match toss between Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars will take place at 8 PM IST – November 15, Sunday.

Time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

MUL vs LAH My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Hafeez (C), Zeeshan Ashraf (VC), Adam Lyth, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Akthar, Ravi Bopara, Haris Rauf, Imran Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Irfan

SQUADS

Multan Sultans: Rilee Rossouw, Mohd Irfan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Brendan Taylor, Joe Denly, Usman Qadir, Adam Lyth, Shan Masood, Ali Shafiq, Rohail Nazir, Mohd Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Bilawal Bhatti

Lahore Qalandars: Tamim Iqbal, Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Samit Patel, Haris Rauf, Sohail Akthar, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Abid Ali, Mohd Faizan, Maaz Khan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LAH Dream11 Team/ MUL Dream11 Team/ Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Siechem Pakistan Super League/ Online Cricket Tips and more.