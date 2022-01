MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

MUL vs LAH Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 3: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium at 3:00 PM IST January 28:

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between MUL vs LAH. Also, Check Multan Sultans Dream 11 Team Player List, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars T20 Match, PSL T20, 29th January.

Match Toss: 2:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: January 29, 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Samit Patel, David Willey, David Wiese, Imran Tahir, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan Vice Captain: Imran Tahir

MUL vs LAH Predicted Playing 11

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan©(wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(WK), David Wiese, Samit Patel, Rashid-Khan, Shaheen Afridi©, Ahmad Daniyal, Haris Rauf