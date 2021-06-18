MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MUL vs LAH at Sheikh Zayed Stadium: In match no. 28 of Pakistan Super League T20 tournament, Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with the Multan Sultans at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. The Pakistan Super League T20 MUL vs LAH match will start at 9:30 PM IST – June 18. Multan Sultans are the team to beat in this UAE leg of their PSL campaign with three wins in three matches. Riding on the exploits of Mohammad Rizwan, the Sultans' batting unit delivered the goods when required and are looking set to seal a place in the PSL top-four. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars have blown hot and cold in the UAE leg. They are still in control of the situation as far as their PSL playoff hopes are concerned.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will take place at 9 PM IST – June 18.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

MUL vs LAH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Batsmen – Shoaib Maqsood, Sohail Akhtar, Fakhar Zaman, Johnson Charles

All-rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (VC), James Faulkner

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shaheen Shah Afridi

MUL vs LAH Probable Playing 11s

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohd Rizwan (C/wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani and Shahnawaz Dhani.

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akthar (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi and Ahmed Daniyal.

MUL vs LAH Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal, Zeeshan Ashraf, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Faizan, Sultan Ahmed, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Seekkuge Prasanna, Callum Ferguson.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/C), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Khan, Hammad Azam, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Obed McCoy, Sohaibullah, Waseem Muhammad, Mohammad Umar.

